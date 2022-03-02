Watch: Texas Tribune reporters and editors discuss results from the March primary and what they mean for Texas
Listen in and get the scoop on the winners, the losers and the in-betweeners of Texas’ 2022 primary election.
The March primary in Texas is over, but in some ways campaign season is just beginning.
In this special edition of TribCast, the Tribune’s weekly political podcast, watch as Tribune reporters and editors Matthew Watkins, Alexa Ura, James Barragán, Patrick Svitek and Abby Livingston dissect what shook out of this week’s election.
Listen in and get the scoop on the winners, the losers and the in-betweeners of Texas’ 2022 primary election. It’s one of our favorite episodes each election year!
This special Texas primary edition of TribCast was broadcast live to Tribune members on March 2. Become a member today to support the Tribune and get special access to members-only events like this one.
