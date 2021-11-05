 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: How worried should Texas Democrats be about 2022?

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Patrick, Reese and Neelam about Tuesday’s special election results, poll numbers in the governor’s race and oral arguments in the U.S. Supreme Court over Texas’ abortion law.

by Matthew Watkins and Michael Rey de Leon

At least 50 House Democrats that Texas left the state held a press conference in Washington D.C. The democrats broke quorum …
Texas Democrats lost a seat in the state House this week. Credit: Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune

