TribCast: Previewing the Texas abortion law’s day in the U.S. Supreme Court
In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Reese and Brian about Monday’s oral arguments in the Supreme Court over the state’s near-total abortion ban and a lawmaker’s request to investigate books in school libraries.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Reese and Brian about Monday’s oral arguments in the Supreme Court over the state’s near-total abortion ban and a lawmaker’s request to investigate books in school libraries.
Related News
-
For Texans who want a child but have difficult pregnancies, the new abortion law just made that journey even harder
-
U.S. Supreme Court will consider Texas’ near-total abortion ban on an expedited timeline. The law remains in effect for now.
-
Texas lawmaker keeping mum on inquiry into what books students can access as school districts grapple with how to respond
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today