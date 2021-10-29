 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Previewing the Texas abortion law’s day in the U.S. Supreme Court

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Reese and Brian about Monday’s oral arguments in the Supreme Court over the state’s near-total abortion ban and a lawmaker’s request to investigate books in school libraries.

by Matthew Watkins and Michael Rey de Leon

The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21, 2021.
The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Credit: Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Reese and Brian about Monday’s oral arguments in the Supreme Court over the state’s near-total abortion ban and a lawmaker’s request to investigate books in school libraries.

Related News

Quality journalism doesn't come free

Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.

Yes, I'll donate today