TribCast: Texas unveils a proposed new congressional map — and an election audit
In this week's episode, Matthew talks with Alexa, James and Jolie about redistricting, Gov. Greg Abbott's election audit and the troubles with Texas' border enforcement efforts.
Texas reduces Black and Hispanic majority congressional districts in proposed map, despite people of color fueling population growth
Texas court orders release of more than 200 migrants imprisoned in Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security clampdown
Migrants arrested by Texas in border crackdown are being imprisoned for weeks without legal help or formal charges
