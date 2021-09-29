 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Texas unveils a proposed new congressional map — and an election audit

In this week's episode, Matthew talks with Alexa, James and Jolie about redistricting, Gov. Greg Abbott's election audit and the troubles with Texas' border enforcement efforts.

by Matthew Watkins and Michael Rey de Leon

People vote inside the gym at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center in Houston on Nov. 3, 2020.
Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week's episode, Matthew talks with Alexa, James and Jolie about redistricting, Gov. Greg Abbott's election audit and the troubles with Texas' border enforcement efforts.

The 2021 Texas Tribune Festival, the weeklong celebration of politics and policy featuring big names and bold ideas, wrapped on Sept. 25, but there’s still time to tune in. Explore dozens of free, on-demand events before midnight Thursday, Sept. 30, at tribfest.org.

Related News

Quality journalism doesn't come free

Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.

Yes, I'll donate today