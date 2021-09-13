Hurricane Nicholas live updates: Texas coast could face flooding from heavy rains, storm surge
The storm strengthened into a hurricane late Monday. We’re tracking the latest as Nicholas threatens to inundate parts of the Gulf Coast, including the Houston area, with heavy rainfall.
Large swath of Texas faces risk of floods as Hurricane Nicholas bears down
Nicholas strengthened into a hurricane late Monday near Matagorda Bay before it was expected to make landfall on the Texas coast overnight, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Into Wednesday, forecasters expect the storm to dump six to 12 inches of rain, with isolated areas receiving about 18 inches of rain, across the upper Texas coastal areas.
“Life-threatening flash flooding impacts, especially in urbanized metropolitan areas, are possible across portions of the upper Texas Gulf Coast into far southwestern Louisiana,” the hurricane center said in a 10 p.m. Monday update.
The storm had sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and even stronger gusts Monday night. Winds over 74 miles per hour would make a storm a Category 1 hurricane.
Before the storm strengthened late Monday night, tens of thousands of Texans were without electricity as power outages were reported across the Coastal Bend in places such as Bay City, Galveston, and the greater Houston area, according to transmission companies CenterPoint Energy and AEP Texas and the tracker PowerOutage.us.
In Matagorda Beach, the storm flooded streets with strong rain gusts and debris from the beach, according to videos by meteorologist and storm chaser Reed Timmer on Twitter. The National Hurricane Center said Matagorda Beach and surrounding areas could see up to 5 feet of life-threatening storm surge as water moves inland from the coastline.
— Mitchell Ferman and Kailyn Rhone
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for 17 Texas counties
Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for 17 counties Monday as Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens severe damage for a large swath of the state. Those counties were: Aransas, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio and Victoria. The state will add more counties if needed, his office said.
Abbott cited the possibility of property damage and death from flash floods, storm surge and wind damage in issuing the declaration.
"The State of Texas is working closely with officials on the ground to provide the resources and support needed to keep our communities safe," Abbott said in a press release. "But it is up to all Texans in the path of this storm to take precautions, heed the guidance of officials, and remain vigilant as this severe weather moves through Texas." — Kailyn Rhone
Texans face flash floods, potential power outages from Tropical Storm Nicholas
As Tropical Storm Nicholas begins battering the Texas Gulf Coast, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is telling Texans to avoid low-lying areas, to not drive into water and to listen to warnings from local officials.
Many school districts near the coast canceled classes Monday, according to the Corpus Christi Caller Times. Some, including the Houston school district, have already canceled Tuesday classes.
The Texas power grid operator and energy companies that deliver electricity to Texans are reminding customers to report outages or emergencies such as downed power lines or gas leaks to local electric providers.
The storm is also threatening scores of petrochemical plants and facilities storing oil and gas along the Texas coast. The Port of Corpus Christi, a leading oil export hub, entered “high readiness” ahead of the storm’s arrival. — Mitchell Ferman
Tropical Storm Nicholas could deluge parts of Texas with heavy rainfall
Texans along the Gulf Coast from Corpus Christi to the Louisiana border are bracing for Tropical Storm Nicholas, which meteorologists say is gaining strength and could turn into a hurricane when it makes landfall tonight near Matagorda Bay with winds potentially exceeding 60 miles per hour.
The latest update from forecasters with the National Hurricane Center warned of potential life-threatening storm surge between Port Aransas and the Louisiana border, a large stretch of the Texas coast, as water moves inland from the coastline.
Forecasters with the hurricane center predict the storm could dump 6 inches to 12 inches of rain, with up to 18 inches of rain in certain areas along the coast as it moves east into Louisiana and Mississippi. Life-threatening flash floods could impact portions of the coast around Galveston and through Southeast Texas into Louisiana. — Mitchell Ferman
