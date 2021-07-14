 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Texas Democrats blow up the special legislative session

On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Alexa, Cassi and James about Democrats fleeing the state to fight new voting restrictions.

by Matthew Watkins and Michael Rey de Leon

Texas House Democrats hold a press conference at Dulles airport in Virginia after breaking quorum and leaving Texas on July …
Texas House Democrats hold a press conference after leaving the state to break quorum on July 12, 2021. Credit: Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune

