TribCast

TribCast: Looking ahead to the Texas Legislature's special session

In this week's TribCast, Matthew speaks with James, Cassi and Isabella about lawmakers' planned return to the Capitol in July, Gov. Greg Abbott's executive powers and the fight over critical race theory.

by Matthew Watkins and Michael Rey de Leon

Gov. Abbott speaks with lawmakers on the house floor during the legislative session on May 23, 2021.
Gov. Abbott spoke with lawmakers on the house floor during the legislative session on May 23. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

