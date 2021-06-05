Despite GOP majority, a number of conservative “bumper sticker” issues fell short
The Tribune’s Ross Ramsey breaks down the big takeaways from the 2021 Legislature. Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
Texas conservatives took full advantage of holding the majorities in both chambers of the 2021 Legislature, passing a spate of legislation popular among their base. Still, some priority measures for GOP leaders fell short of passing, likely setting up lawmakers for a special session sooner than expected.
The Tribune’s co-founder and executive editor, Ross Ramsey, has been covering the Legislature since 1989. In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, he discusses the biggest takeaways from the 140-day session.
