Texas Legislature 2021

TribCast: Democrats defeat the Texas voting bill — for now

On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with James, Patrick and Alexa about the wild end to the legislative session and the future of proposed voting restrictions in Texas.

by Matthew Watkins and Michael Rey de Leon

State Rep. Jessica González, D-Dallas, speaks at a press conference at Mt. Zion Baptist Church near the state Capitol in Aus…
State Rep. Jessica González, D-Dallas, speaks at a press conference at Mt. Zion Baptist Church near the state Capitol in Austin after House Democrats broke quorum in opposition to Senate Bill 7, a sweeping GOP voting bill. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with James, Patrick and Alexa about the wild end to the legislative session and the future of proposed voting restrictions in Texas.

