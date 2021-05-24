Join ProPublica and The Texas Tribune for a conversation about President Biden’s border policy
A panel of experts will discuss the policy decisions that have created confusion at the border, what to expect in the coming months and possible paths to reform.
Migrants were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection a total of 178,622 times in April — a 21-year high, according to new federal statistics. Most were immediately expelled under a pandemic health order. But increasingly convoluted border policy from the Biden administration and unevenly enforced Mexican law means some migrants are granted entrance into the U.S. depending on various factors. Who is allowed in and who isn’t under the Biden administration’s confusing border policy at times have even seasoned experts at a loss.
Join ProPublica and The Texas Tribune from 1-2 p.m. Central time on May 27 for a conversation with Theresa Cardinal Brown, managing director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center; Alex Nowrasteh, director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute; Ursela Ojeda, policy adviser at the Women’s Refugee Commission; and Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute. ProPublica-Texas Tribune investigative unit reporter Lomi Kriel will moderate.
They’ll discuss the policy decisions that have led to so much confusion and what to expect in the upcoming months, in addition to answering your questions about the border and immigration reform.
Register for the conversation here
Tribune events are supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.
Related News
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today