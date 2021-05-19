 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Texas schools will no longer require masks

In this week's TribCast, Matthew speaks with Patrick, Karen and James about Gov. Greg Abbott's latest mask order and where the big bills stand in the final weeks of the legislative session.

by Matthew Watkins and Michael Rey de Leon

Gov. Greg Abbott meets with local leaders in El Paso on August 13, 2020.
Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

