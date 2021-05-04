 Skip to main content
University of Texas/Texas Tribune Polls

TribCast, special edition: Our pollsters on how Texans feel about guns, police, and the pandemic

In this edition of the TribCast, Ross talks to pollsters Joshua Blank, James Henson and Daron Shaw about the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll and what voters are thinking about guns, policing, voting law and the pandemic.

by Justin Dehn and Ross Ramsey

Handguns and rifles for sale at McBride’s Gun’s in Central Austin on April 20, 2021.
Handguns for sale at McBride’s Gun’s in Central Austin on April 20, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Disclosure: The University of Texas has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

