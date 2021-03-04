TribCast, special edition: Our pollsters analyze how Texans feel about vaccines, elections and police

In this edition of the TribCast, Ross talks to pollsters Joshua Blank, James Henson and Daron Shaw about the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll and what voters are thinking about vaccines, elections, police, the ongoing pandemic, immigration matters and how voters feel about their personal economic standing, compared to a year ago.

Disclosure: The University of Texas has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.