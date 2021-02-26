Watch live: Texas House and Senate holding hearings about last week's winter storm
Lawmakers will continue asking a litany of officials and executives how last week's power outages happened. Legislators in both chambers spent more than 12 hours investigating the disruptions Thursday.
Key committees in both chambers of the Texas Legislature will meet Friday to continue discussing what went wrong with the state's power infrastructure during last week's winter storm.
Committees met for more than 12 hours on Thursday to discuss the outages. Most of what they got during those simultaneous public hearings was finger pointing.
Bookmark this page to watch the continued hearings Friday. We'll be adding video of each a few minutes before they begin at 9 a.m. Central.
