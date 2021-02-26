Watch live: Texas House and Senate holding hearings about last week's winter storm

Key committees in both chambers of the Texas Legislature will meet Friday to continue discussing what went wrong with the state's power infrastructure during last week's winter storm.

Committees met for more than 12 hours on Thursday to discuss the outages. Most of what they got during those simultaneous public hearings was finger pointing.

