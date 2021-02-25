Watch live: Texas House and Senate to hold hearings at 9 a.m. Central on Thursday about last week's winter storm
The hearings will be held in separate rooms in the Texas Capitol.
Key committees in both chambers of the Texas Legislature will meet Thursday to discuss what went wrong with the state's power infrastructure during last week's winter storm.
Bookmark this page to watch the hearings. We'll be adding video of each a few minutes before they begin at 9 a.m. Central.
In the House, the State Affairs Committee and the Business and Commerce Committee will hear invited testimony on "the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts during the recent unprecedented weather event; the response by industry, suppliers; and grid operators and changes necessary to avoid future power interruptions."
In the Senate, meanwhile, the Finance Committee and the Business and Commerce Committee will meet to "examine extreme weather condition preparedness and circumstances that led to the power outages as directed by Electric Reliability Council of Texas."
The Senate committees will also discuss "generator preparedness and performance, utility outage practices, natural gas supply and the reliability of renewable generation, as well as overall ERCOT system resilience."
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today