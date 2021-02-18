Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott to provide a 3 p.m. Central update on winter storm response
As the state's power grid operator works to restore power to millions of Texas households, the governor is set to give an update on the state's response to the winter storm.
The state's power grid operator says progress has been made in restoring power to most of the millions of Texans who lost electricity and heat during this week's winter storm. But Texans across the state are facing water quality issues, with many lacking any access to water. Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to give an update on the state's storm response on Thursday afternoon.
Watch that address live starting at 3 p.m. Central time, courtesy of KXAN News.
