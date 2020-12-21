The pandemic, protests and the polls: Texas' 2020 in photos

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

There was no shortage of news in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic, a recession, monumental protests and a historic election dominated Texans’ lives.

Texans struggled to keep food on the table — and themselves healthy in the face of a deadly virus that devastated families and entire communities. Health care providers worked beyond physical and psychological exhaustion. Essential workers strived to keep as many aspects of “normal” life functioning as possible. Countless volunteers helped out at polling places and handed out groceries at seemingly endless food bank lines. Parents and educators wrestled with keeping children safe without interrupting their development. And protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against systemic racism and police brutality.

Throughout it all, photographers were there to document how the year’s many epic moments played out. Here’s just a small sampling of what they captured.