TribCast: The COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Texas
In this week's podcast, Matthew speaks with Karen, Ross and Alex about the coronavirus vaccine and the Electoral College vote in Texas.
In this week's podcast, Matthew speaks with Karen, Ross and Alex about the coronavirus vaccine and the Electoral College vote in Texas.
Related News
-
Vaccinations are underway for Texas’ front-line health care workers: “I can’t believe this is happening”
-
After voting for Donald Trump, Texas electors ask swing states to reject results that assured victory for Joe Biden
-
More Texas Republicans in Congress are acknowledging Joe Biden’s victory, but many holdouts remain
-
Former Houston police captain accused of violent attempt to prove election conspiracy was hired by GOP activist's group
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today