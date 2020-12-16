 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: The COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Texas

In this week's podcast, Matthew speaks with Karen, Ross and Alex about the coronavirus vaccine and the Electoral College vote in Texas.

by Matthew Watkins and Michael Rey de Leon

Holly Ainsworth, a nursing intern at the University of Texas, administered a COVID-19 vaccine to Nurse Stephanie Vasquez on …
Holly Ainsworth, a nursing intern at the University of Texas, administered a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to nurse Stephanie Vasquez. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

In this week's podcast, Matthew speaks with Karen, Ross and Alex about the coronavirus vaccine and the Electoral College vote in Texas.

Related News

Quality journalism doesn't come free

Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.

Yes, I'll donate today