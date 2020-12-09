TribCast: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues to undo the presidential election results
In this week's episode, Matthew talks to Emma, Cassi and Mitchell about Texas' lawsuit against swing states that went for Joe Biden, the upcoming legislative session and the future of gambling in Texas.
