TribCast: Vaccine news a bright spot as coronavirus cases surge in Texas

In this week's edition of the TribCast, Emma talks to Ross, Edgar and Patrick about the challenges of vaccine distribution in rural Texas, the latest in the allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the controversial new head of the state GOP.

by Emma Platoff and Michael Rey de Leon

El Paso County inmates help move bodies to mobile morgue units outside the Medical Examiner's Office on Nov. 14, 2020.
El Paso has emerged as a hotspot in Texas' coronavirus surge. Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

