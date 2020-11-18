TribCast: Vaccine news a bright spot as coronavirus cases surge in Texas
In this week's edition of the TribCast, Emma talks to Ross, Edgar and Patrick about the challenges of vaccine distribution in rural Texas, the latest in the allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the controversial new head of the state GOP.
