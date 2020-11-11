TribCast: Many Texas Republicans aren't acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect
On this week's TribCast, Matthew talks with Ross, Abby and Emma about the Texas GOP's response to the presidential election, the Affordable Care Act before the U.S. Supreme Court and the upcoming legislative session.
