TribCast: Many Texas Republicans aren't acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect

On this week's TribCast, Matthew talks with Ross, Abby and Emma about the Texas GOP's response to the presidential election, the Affordable Care Act before the U.S. Supreme Court and the upcoming legislative session.

by Matthew Watkins and Michael Rey de Leon

Joe Biden at the National Education Association presidential forum in Houston on July 5, 2019.
Joe Biden at the National Education Association presidential forum in Houston on July 5, 2019 Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

