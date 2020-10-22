TribCast: What high early voting turnout means for Texas
In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Alex, Cassi and Patrick about the state of politics in Texas less than two weeks before Election Day.
In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Alex, Cassi and Patrick about the state of politics in Texas less than two weeks before Election Day.
Related News
-
Two key Texas counties — Democratic stronghold Harris and traditionally red Denton — are setting early voting records
-
Harris County tried to make voting easier during the pandemic. Texas Republicans fought every step of the way.
-
High turnout, sporadic problems reported at Texas polling places as early voting begins
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today