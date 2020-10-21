Watch: Conversations on the future of rural Texas
Tune in to this page to watch legislators, local officials and other residents of rural Texas discuss how a state with a proud ranching and agricultural history honors its heritage while acknowledging the realities of the modern world.
Bookmark this page and join us Nov. 9-13 during lunch — from 12-1 p.m. Central — to discuss some of the most pressing issues impacting rural Texas, including public and higher education, health care, natural resources, economic development and broadband access in a state where nearly 3 million people live in rural communities.
Against a backdrop of COVID-19 and the economic downturn it precipitated, we'll ask if the state government can continue to provide the resources necessary for Texans who live in rural communities in an era of rapid urbanization.
View the full schedule and register to receive daily reminders here.
Tribune events are supported through contributions from our investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.
