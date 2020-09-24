Watch state Rep. Sarah Davis and Democratic challenger Ann Johnson debate hurricane relief, flipping the House and more

It's one of about a dozen State House seats Texas Democrats are investing in heavily this cycle in an effort to flip control of the lower chamber for the first time in nearly 20 years.

State Rep. Sarah Davis, a Houston-area Republican, is running to represent House District 134 for a sixth legislative session. Seen as a moderate, Davis prides herself on working across the aisle and not always aligning with her party on issues like women's health.

But Ann Johnson doesn't see Davis' tenure quite that way. The Democrat says Davis votes lockstep with Republicans and argues voters are ready for a change.

In our "Split Decision" virtual debate series, watch the two attorneys weigh in on hurricane relief and redistricting — and their dogs.