TribCast
TribCast: Texas again changes how it reports coronavirus data, and voting issues make their way through the courts
In this week's TribCast, Matthew speaks with Ross, Emma and Shannon about another change in how Texas reports its coronavirus data and the legal fights related to voting that have reached the state Supreme Court.
