TribCast: Kamala Harris on the Democratic presidential ticket and the state of college football

On this week's TribCast, Matthew speaks with Ross, Alex and Raga about college football this fall and what Kamala Harris means for Texas Democrats in November.

by Matthew Watkins and Michael Rey de Leon

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Texas Southern University in Houston on March ...
Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Texas Southern University in Houston in 2019. Presidential candidate Joe Biden tapped Harris to be his running mate on the Democratic ticket this week. Credit: Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

