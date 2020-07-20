Join us for a live interview with Comptroller Glenn Hegar to discuss the state’s revised revenue estimate and budget implications
We're sitting down for a live interview with Texas comptroller Glenn Hegar for a discussion on the state’s economic outlook and budget impacts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Join The Texas Tribune at 8 a.m. Central time July 22 for a discussion with Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, moderated by Tribune executive editor Ross Ramsey.
Hegar will be answering questions about his recently-issued revised revenue estimate for the state and the economic outlook and budget implications as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hegar, who was elected comptroller in 2014, serves as Texas’ treasurer, check writer, tax collector, procurement officer and revenue estimator. Previously, he served as a member of the Texas Senate and House.
This conversation will be livestreamed starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, here and on our social media channels. What do you want us to ask Hegar? Send your questions to events@texastribune.org or tweet us using the hashtag #AskTrib.
