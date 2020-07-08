TribCast: Mask orders, convention drama and the road ahead for reopening schools
On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Matthew, Cassi and Aliyya about the governor's mask order, the politics of canceling political conventions and challenges ahead for reopening schools.
Editor's note: This was recorded before Houston officials canceled the in-person Republican convention.
