Coronavirus in Texas

How Texans celebrated July Fourth during the coronavirus pandemic

Four Texas Tribune photographers went out to see how Texans were celebrating the holiday as the new coronavirus surges and new restrictions are imposed to stem its rise. Here's what they saw.

by Eddie Gaspar, Allie Goulding, Eddie Seal and Jordan Vonderhaar

People watch a fireworks display from the parking lot of Church of the Springs in Dripping Springs on July 4, 2020.
Photo credit:  Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

If Memorial Day unofficially signals the start of summer in Texas, the Fourth of July confirms that it's here for the long haul. For many Texans, both holidays are about getting outside — hitting the beaches, going to parks, barbecuing, swimming — and on Independence Day, taking in a fireworks show and maybe setting a few off themselves.

But this Fourth of July was like no other. COVID-19 is surging across the state, and not just in the cities. Memorial Day weekend is now widely seen as a turning point, when people flocked to newly reopened bars and other businesses after the state had seemed to escape the worst of the pandemic’s early weeks.

Just over a month later, Texas is setting new records for new cases and hospitalizations nearly every day as hospitals across the state signal that they're straining or surpassing their capacity.

Four Texas Tribune photographers went out this July 4 to see how Texans are adapting to the news of soaring cases and the return of some restrictions — including a nearly statewide mask requirement — as the state struggles to balance the health of its citizens and a reeling economy. Here's a look at what they found.

A family waves as they drive by a decorated house as part of Allandale Neighborhood’s Reverse Parade for the Fourth of Jul...
Residents drive by a decorated house during the Allandale neighborhood’s reverse parade for the Fourth of July in Austin. The neighborhood decorated houses and invited neighbors to walk, bike or drive by to celebrate the holiday at a distance. Photo credit:  Allie Goulding/The Texas Tribune
Rebecca Whittaker-Enzinger reads along with others at the annual Fourth of July reading of the Declaration of Independence...
Jon West takes a photo of his daughter Emma, 5 at the annual Fourth of July reading of the Declaration of Independence at ...

First: Rebecca Whittaker-Enzinger attends the annual Fourth of July reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi. Last: Jon West takes a photo of his daughter Emma, 5, as the Declaration of Independence is read. Eddie Seal for The Texas Tribune

Schlitterbahn Water Park on July 4, 2020.
Guests visit Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels. Photo credit:  Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
North Padre Island Beaches were closed to vehicular access from Friday, July 3 to Tuesday, July 7, 2020 to discourage crow...
North Padre Island beaches were closed to vehicular traffic July 4, but people still visited Padre Balli Park in Corpus Christi. Photo credit:  Eddie Seal for The Texas Tribune
Neighbors in East Austin have gotten together for over 100 days to chat, sing and dance.
Patriotic bunting lines a closed playground in the Lost Creek neighborhood of West Austin on July 4, 2020.

First: Neighbors in East Austin gathered July 4 to chat, sing and dance. They've hosted socially distanced events for more than 100 days. Last: Patriotic bunting lines a closed playground in the Lost Creek neighborhood in West Austin. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune | Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Families interact with a miniature horse at a decorated house as part of Allandale Neighborhoodís Reverse Parade for the F...
A family tours the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi on the Fourth of July. The aquarium reduced its capacity to no ...

First: People interact with a miniature horse at a decorated house that's part of the Allandale neighborhood's Fourth of July event in Austin. Last: Visitors tour the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi. The aquarium reduced its occupancy Friday to no more than 25%, and visitors are required to wear masks. Allie Goulding/The Texas Tribune | Eddie Seal for The The Texas Tribune

People stand in a socially-distanced line to buy fireworks at a fireworks stand in Buda on the Fourth of July.
Families attend a fireworks show at Doc’s Drive-in Theatre in Buda to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. July 4, 2020.

First: People practice social distancing while waiting in line to buy fireworks at a stand in Buda. Last: People attend a fireworks show at Doc’s Drive In Theatre in Buda to celebrate the Fourth of July. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

Boaters on Lake Austin on July 4, 2020.
Boaters were out July 4 on Lady Bird Lake in Austin. Photo credit:  Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
Two men kayak at Lady Bird Lake on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Austin.
Tubing in New Braunfels, TX on July 4, 2020.

First: Two men kayak on Lady Bird Lake in Austin. Last: People go tubing in New Braunfels. Allie Goulding/The Texas Tribune | Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Families attend a fireworks show at Doc’s Drive-in Theatre in Buda to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
People attend a fireworks show at Doc’s Drive In Theatre in Buda to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. Photo credit:  Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

