Photos of Texas' continued reopening: Bars, bowling alleys and other businesses welcome back customers
As Texas gradually reopens, bars were allowed to open their doors to start off Memorial Day weekend. Texas Tribune photographers were out Friday and Saturday to capture how that went in Austin.
Texas bars, bowling alleys and other businesses were able to reopen Friday — the start of Memorial Day weekend — as long as they limited the number of customers to 25% of their allowed occupancy. And restaurants were able to start operating at 50% capacity.
The reopenings are part of Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to revive the state's battered economy, which appears headed for a recession. Even though businesses are allowed to reopen, experts caution that the economic recovery from a statewide shutdown will be slow due to continued fears of the coronavirus, among other factors.
Still, many Texans took advantage of being allowed to again frequent businesses they hadn't visited for several weeks as establishments closed to stop the spread of the virus. Photographers Jordan Vonderhaar and Sergio Flores carefully ventured out, masked and mindful of social distance, to get a sense of how that looked on Friday and Saturday. Here are some of their photos.
