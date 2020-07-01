TribCast: Early voting begins as coronavirus surges in Texas and a debate over sex ed curriculum
In this edition of TribCast, Emma talks to Matthew, Aliyya and Ross about the state's latest efforts to mitigate spread of the new coronavirus, and the State Board of Education’s ongoing debate over Texas’ sex ed curriculum.
