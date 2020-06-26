What problems did you encounter while trying to vote in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic?
We want you to help us report on the challenges Texans face when trying to vote and how the pandemic is affecting elections. Share your experiences with us.
Even without a pandemic, Texas elections are prone to problems. But voting in 2020 will take place from behind face masks at socially distanced polling sites, ushering in a new set of challenges.
We want your help reporting on those issues and the challenges Texans face. Tell us about the hurdles you've run into while trying to exercise your right to vote. And we want to hear what your voting experience was like during the coronavirus pandemic. Was social distancing enforced at your polling site? Was the voting equipment sanitized? Did you have problems obtaining or returning your mail-in ballot?
Fill out the short form below (or email me directly at aura@texastribune.org), and we'll be in touch.
Share your storyPowered by Screendoor.
Quality journalism doesn't come free
Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.Yes, I'll donate today