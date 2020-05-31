Live updates: Dallas local officials say violence and vandalism won't be tolerated from protesters
Live updates: Throughout the weekend, protesters marched in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth, clashing with police officers, over the death of George Floyd.
Here's what you need to know Sunday:
- Dallas local leaders condemn violence
Dallas leaders condemn vandalism and violence
In Dallas, hundreds of protesters on Friday night marched in honor of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died in custody after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Some protesters damaged properties, took from businesses and vandalized cars, according to the Dallas Morning News, while many other protesters demonstrated peacefully.
On Saturday, Mayor Eric Johnson and Police Chief U. Renee Hall said the violence would not be tolerated.
“But we also unfortunately saw some reckless behavior from a small group of people whose agendas had nothing to do with human rights or civil rights,” Johnson said, according to the Dallas Morning News. “They exploited a collective cry for help for their own personal gain by looting. They chose to destroy things at a time when we should be building each other up, and we just can’t allow that. Not in Dallas.” — Rebekah Allen
Trib stories you may have missed:
-
Texans protested in Austin, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth on Friday and Saturday, spurred by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on Monday. Floyd had been a longtime resident of Houston's Third Ward.
Footage from a now-viral video showed that Floyd died after a white officer kneeled on his neck long past the point when he lost consciousness. Floyd was handcuffed and in police custody in Minneapolis when officer Derek Chauvin put him into the chokehold. Chauvin has been fired from the Minneapolis force and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other police officers shown in the video alongside Chauvin were also fired.
-
The death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed Monday in Minneapolis police custody, was “horrific,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday. Abbott said Floyd's death was the result of poor police work. Other Texans in Congress also lamented his death but few Republicans in office answered questions about President Trump's Thursday night tweet that said looting would lead to shooting.
