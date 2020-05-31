 Skip to main content
Coronavirus in Texas

Live updates: Dallas local officials say violence and vandalism won't be tolerated from protesters

Live updates: Throughout the weekend, protesters marched in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth, clashing with police officers, over the death of George Floyd.

by Texas Tribune Staff

Police officers on horseback are among a crowd gathered to protest protest the deaths of George Floyd and Mike Ramos, in A...
Photo credit:  Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

Here's what you need to know Sunday:

  • Dallas local leaders condemn violence

Dallas leaders condemn vandalism and violence

In Dallas, hundreds of protesters on Friday night marched in honor of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died in custody after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Some protesters damaged properties, took from businesses and vandalized cars, according to the Dallas Morning News, while many other protesters demonstrated peacefully.

On Saturday, Mayor Eric Johnson and Police Chief U. Renee Hall said the violence would not be tolerated.

“But we also unfortunately saw some reckless behavior from a small group of people whose agendas had nothing to do with human rights or civil rights,” Johnson said, according to the Dallas Morning News. “They exploited a collective cry for help for their own personal gain by looting. They chose to destroy things at a time when we should be building each other up, and we just can’t allow that. Not in Dallas.” — Rebekah Allen

Trib stories you may have missed:

Protesters run away as Dallas police officers launch tear gas after a confrontation during a rally for George Floyd on May...
Photo credit:  Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Related News

Quality journalism doesn't come free

Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.

Yes, I'll donate today