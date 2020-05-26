Coronavirus in Texas: GOP chairman says Republican National Convention welcome in Texas

What you need to know Tuesday:

Texas GOP chair welcomes RNC convention if North Carolina falters

[9:10 a.m.] Texas Republican Party Chair James Dickey said Monday that the state would gladly host the Republican National Convention in August if North Carolina can’t guarantee full occupancy, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

“Texas would welcome President Trump and the RNC Convention,” Dickey told the American-Statesman. “Until then, based upon Gov. Abbott’s progress in opening Texas, we are on track for our state convention as planned in person in Houston in July.”

The response comes after President Donald Trump threatened in a series of tweets Monday morning to pull the convention from North Carolina if the state refuses to guarantee it will be open come August. In the event North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper can’t ensure that, Trump tweeted that the party will seek out other states to host. As scheduled, the convention will take place from Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Vice President Mike Pence said in a Fox News interview Monday that Texas, Florida and Georgia are among the states the Republican Party would consider if North Carolina doesn’t remain an option.

“These national conventions literally take many months to organize and prepare,” Pence said. “The president is absolutely intent on ensuring, as we see our nation continue to make steady progress on putting the coronavirus epidemic in the past, that come this August, we’ll be able to come together in a safe and responsible venue.” — Clare Proctor

Top Tribune stories you might have missed:

Texas reported 55,971 cases and 1,527 deaths on Monday

Texas reported 623 more cases of the new coronavirus Monday, an increase of about 1% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 55,971. Presidio County reported its first case Monday; over 85% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.

Harris County has reported the most cases, 10,921, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 8,827 cases. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.

The state has reported eight additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,527 — an increase of about 1% from Sunday. Harris County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 220 deaths, more than any other county.

As of Monday, 1,511 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 61 patients from Sunday. At least 906,074 tests have been conducted as of Monday. — Chris Essig