Texas appeals court allows expansion of voting by mail during ongoing legal fight
The appeals court ruled against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who argued that a lower court ruling expanding who can qualify for an absentee ballot during the coronavirus pandemic should have no effect while he appeals it.
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld a temporary order by a state district judge that could greatly expand the number of voters who qualify for mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, rebuffing Attorney General Ken Paxton's effort to have the ruling put on hold while he appeals it.
In a 2-1 vote, a panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals of Texas said it would let stand state District Judge Tim Sulak's ruling from last month that susceptibility to the coronavirus counts as a disability under state election law and is a legally valid reason for voters to request an absentee ballot. Paxton has been fighting that ruling, and had argued that his pending appeal meant the lower court’s ruling was not in effect.
Federal and state courts are considering legal challenges to the state’s rules for voting by mail that seek to extend eligibility to voters who lack immunity to the new coronavirus. Under Sulak's order, voters can request a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic by citing the disability qualification allowed in the Texas election code.
This is a developing story.
