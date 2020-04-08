 Skip to main content
TribCast

TribCast: Texas health care workers take on the coronavirus

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Emma and Shannon about how health care workers are preparing for a rush of COVID-19 hospitalizations and why health care workers on the front lines don't get expanded paid sick leave protections.

by Alexa Ura

Theresa Riggens, a healthcare worker for Baylor, Scott, and White Medical Center is stationed outside their office in Nort...
Theresa Riggens, a health care worker for Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, is stationed outside its North Austin office. Photo credit:  Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

On this week's TribCast — a different format in the time of the new coronavirus — Alexa talks to Emma and Shannon about how health care workers are preparing for a rush of COVID-19 hospitalizations and why health care workers on the front lines don't get expanded paid sick leave protections.

Related News

Quality journalism doesn't come free

Perhaps it goes without saying — but producing quality journalism isn't cheap. At a time when newsroom resources and revenue across the country are declining, The Texas Tribune remains committed to sustaining our mission: creating a more engaged and informed Texas with every story we cover, every event we convene and every newsletter we send. As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on members to help keep our stories free and our events open to the public. Do you value our journalism? Show us with your support.

Yes, I'll donate today