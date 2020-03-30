Join us for a live interview with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo about the coronavirus outbreak’s impact in Houston

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Friday for an interview with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo conducted by demographics reporter Alexa Ura.

Hidalgo will answer the most pressing questions about how Harris County, which is home to 4.5 millions residents and includes much of the city of Houston, is responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. We’ll discuss public health, the impact of the county’s “Stay Home, Work Safe” order on the local economy and how county residents are adapting to these new challenges.

On March 24, Hidalgo issued an order requiring all Harris County residents to stay in their homes as much as possible as the state grapples with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. “All of us should stay home unless our jobs are essential for the health and safety of our community,” Hidalgo said. “We are taking all of this one step at a time.”

The order also closed most businesses except those deemed essential, such as grocery stores and hospitals. On Monday, a group of Houston-area pastors and an outspoken conservative activist filed a petition with the Texas Supreme Court arguing that the order, which also closed churches and limited worship services to video or teleconference calls, violates the First Amendment.

As county judge, Hidalgo serves as the head of Harris County's governing body. She was elected to the Harris County Commissioners Court in 2018 and is the first woman to be elected Harris County judge. She also leads the county’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Hidalgo previously worked at the Texas Civil Rights Project.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at noon Friday.