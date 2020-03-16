Gov. Greg Abbott postpones special Texas Senate election due to coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Greg Abbott has postponed the special election for the Austin area's Texas Senate District 14 due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The election to replace retiring state Sen. Kirk Watson, an Austin Democrat leaving office at the end of April, has been moved to July 14, Abbott announced Monday evening. It ordinarily would have been held May 2.

Two candidates have already announced they're running for the historically Democratic seat: State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin, and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, who announced last week that she would resign from her position to run for the Senate. Several others have been eyeing a potential run at the seat.

Abbott's office said postponing the election "is another step the state is taking to protect health and mitigate the spread of COVID-19," noting that it was consulting with the secretary of state's office "on additional strategies to ensure public health in relation to any upcoming election." It's unclear whether additional action will be taken to delay municipal elections across the state, which are also slated for May 2.

Candidates have between April 29 and May 13 to file to run for the seat. Early voting will begin June 29.

