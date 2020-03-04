TribCast: Joe Biden's Super Tuesday win and other primary election results
On this week's TribCast — a supersized edition taped in front of a live studio audience the morning after Super Tuesday — Alexa talks to Ross, Patrick, Alex, Matthew, Cassi and Evan about Joe Biden's big win and other notable primary election results.
