TribCast: A Texas Senate retirement and Bernie Sanders' new lead in the state

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Emma, Cassi and Alex about what state Sen. Kirk Watson's retirement could mean for the Senate, Bernie Sanders' new lead in presidential polling in Texas and a Democratic judicial candidate's sexist comments about his opponent.

by Alexa Ura

State Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, spoke during a press conference Wednesday about his resignation from the Texas Senate.
State Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, spoke during a press conference Wednesday about his resignation from the Texas Senate.  Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

