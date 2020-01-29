TribCast

TribCast: A special election blowout and checking in on the presidential primary

by Matthew Watkins and Michael Rey de Leon

Republican Gary Gates is the newly-elected representative for state House District 28.
On this week’s TribCast, Matthew talks to Alex, Cassi and Patrick about the big Republican win in House District 28, growing unrest in the grassroots and the state of the presidential primary in Texas.

