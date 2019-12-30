Analyzing 2019: Texas shootings and 2nd Amendment politics

Mass shootings this summer in El Paso and Odessa prompted another round of debate, with some leaders who have firmly backed gun rights in the state talking openly and favorably about "red flag" laws and about expanding required background checks when guns are sold. Columns listed here — all written before the holiday weekend church shooting in White Settlement — tracked that political conversation, which has moved beyond what was said after earlier mass shootings in Sutherland Springs and in Santa Fe:

The El Paso shooting horrifies lawmakers. So do the solutions.

Another shooting, this time in a Walmart in El Paso, raises a familiar set of questions for politicians and lawmakers.

Since Texas leaders aren’t doing much about guns, watch what they say

After the Odessa shootings, Gov. Greg Abbott said actions are louder than words. That may be right. But don't forget about the words.

The delicate balance of protecting Texans in a state that worships guns

Shootings in Odessa and El Paso added pressure on Republican state leaders to do more to protect Texans. But in a state that prides itself on lenient firearms laws, the politics are treacherous.

The end for a time-honored Republican recipe in Texas politics

Texas Republicans are talking openly — and in opposition to gun rights advocates — about firearms restrictions that used to be sacrosanct for conservative politicians.

Texas gun laws might not change, but the conversation is evolving

Repeated mass shootings can change officials' minds about their policy stances. After recent massacres, Texas politicians and officeholders are talking about guns in new ways.