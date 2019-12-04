TribCast
TribCast: Rick Miller steps in it with comments on Asian opponents
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Matthew, Emma and Alex about a state lawmaker who suggested his election opponents were running because they're Asian, and the latest on the presidential race in Texas.
