TribCast: Rick Miller steps in it with comments on Asian opponents

On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Matthew, Emma and Alex about a state lawmaker who suggested his election opponents were running because they're Asian, and the latest on the presidential race in Texas.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

State Rep. Rick Miller, R-Sugar Land, on May 17, 2019.
State Rep. Rick Miller, R-Sugar Land, on May 17, 2019.  Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

