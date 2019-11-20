TribCast
Tribcast: A Texas House cocaine scandal and a lack of receipts for the latest inauguration celebration
In this edition of the TribCast, Alex talks to Evan, Cassi and Shannon about the latest scandal to rock the Texas House, the receipts — or lack thereof — for Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s inauguration ceremony and Julián Castro missing the fifth Democratic primary debate.
