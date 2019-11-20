TribCast

Tribcast: A Texas House cocaine scandal and a lack of receipts for the latest inauguration celebration

In this edition of the TribCast, Alex talks to Evan, Cassi and Shannon about the latest scandal to rock the Texas House, the receipts — or lack thereof — for Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s inauguration ceremony and Julián Castro missing the fifth Democratic primary debate.

by Alex Samuels and Michael Rey de Leon

State Rep. Poncho Nevárez, D-Eagle Pass, at a House Committee on General Investigating and Ethics hearing on March 22, 2018.
State Rep. Poncho Nevárez, D-Eagle Pass, at a House Committee on General Investigating and Ethics hearing on March 22, 2018.  Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

