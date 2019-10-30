TribCast

TribCast: Captured by coal, a Legislative Budget Board in turmoil

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Kiah, Edgar, Emma and Cassi about a major Tribune investigation into coal clean-ups in Texas, state leaders’ role in a North Texas child custody case, a mass exodus from the Legislative Budget Board and the latest on the House speaker.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

The former Thermo Mine facility in Sulphur Springs.
The former Thermo Mine facility in Sulphur Springs.  Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Kiah, Edgar, Emma and Cassi about a major Texas Tribune investigation into coal clean-ups in Texas, state leaders’ role in a North Texas child custody case, a mass exodus from the Legislative Budget Board and the latest on the House speaker.