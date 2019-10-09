TribCast
TribCast: Rick Perry and Ukraine, and George P. Bush's college turnaround
On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Abby, Patrick, Jolie and Jay about Rick Perry’s role in Ukraine and his political future, the aftermath of the Botham Jean trial and George P. Bush’s college turnaround.
