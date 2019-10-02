TribCast

TribCast: The Trump effect in 2020, repeat Sessions

In this edition of the TribCast, Evan talks to Ross, Patrick and Alex about whether the next election cycle is all about POTUS, who really benefits from big voter turnout, an ex-congressman’s carpetbagging comeback and a Democratic hopeful’s fundraising haul.

by Evan Smith and Michael Rey de Leon

President Donald Trump responds to a question about Ukraine and the whistleblower report during a joint news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinistö at the White House in Washington, D.C. on October 2, 2019.
President Donald Trump responds to a question about Ukraine and the whistleblower report during a joint news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinistö at the White House in Washington, D.C. on October 2, 2019.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

