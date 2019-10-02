TribCast
TribCast: The Trump effect in 2020, repeat Sessions
In this edition of the TribCast, Evan talks to Ross, Patrick and Alex about whether the next election cycle is all about POTUS, who really benefits from big voter turnout, an ex-congressman’s carpetbagging comeback and a Democratic hopeful’s fundraising haul.
