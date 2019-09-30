TribCast

TribCast: Live from the 2019 Texas Tribune Festival

On last week's live TribCast at the Texas Tribune Festival, Emily talked to Ross, state Rep. Mary González, former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, Washington Post report Karen Tumulty and Republican political consultant Rick Wilson about the El Paso shooting and gun control, the border wall, the Trump impeachment inquiry and the state of play in Texas congressional races.

by Emily Ramshaw and Michael Rey de Leon

The United States Capitol.
The United States Capitol.  Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

