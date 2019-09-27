Impeachment, the 2020 election and more Texas Tribune Festival highlights

Thousands of people came to downtown Austin on Friday for The Texas Tribune Festival, attending panels covering topics ranging from gun safety to Texas politics to the one thing on everyone's mind — impeachment.

Panelists have already made headlines. Republican U.S. Rep. Will Hurd — who is not running for reelection — announced that he is considering a run for president in 2024, and impeachment was the talk of the town in many panels throughout Thursday and Friday.

Impeachment — we're all thinking about it — and Nancy Pelosi

On Friday afternoon, a panel of journalists discussed the seemingly never-ending revelations about President Donald Trump's request that the Ukrainian president investigate potential 2020 political rival Joe Biden — revelations that led previously hesitant House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to quickly declare a formal impeachment inquiry.

The panel analyzed the potential impact of the whistleblower complaint and the Congressional inquiry inside the administration, the intelligence community and for Democratic leaders.

Former FBI counterintelligence official Frank Figliuzzi said what the whistleblower did is "a monumental thing."

Discussing what it would take for him to file a whistleblower complaint, Figliuzzi said, "I would have to understand that I'm watching a security threat play out ... and that the person conducting this poses a clear and present danger to the office of the president and to our national security."

For Democrats, intelligence analyst Mieke Eoyang said the challenge for Pelosi is to minimize the impact on the party's moderate candidates and finish the process before campaign season kicks into high gear.

The panelists also analyzed the effect on former Vice President Biden's campaign.

"There are real parallels between what happened with Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016 and what's happening with Biden now," Washington Post's Ashley Parker said. "Trump, knowing how he is, a master brander, will inject this idea of Hunter and Joe Biden corruption into the ether."

Among the impeachment news from the day, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said if he won in 2020, that he would not pardon Trump after taking office. Read more from the Tribune's Jay Root here.

In another panel, Susan Rice, a former national security adviser to President Barack Obama, was highly critical of President Donald Trump’s approach to diplomacy. She largely questioned the integrity of Trump’s motivations when dealing with foreign nations.

"This is a stark indication that we have a president who cares nothing for national interests and everything for his financial interests," Rice said. "It's an extraordinary interference in our democratic process.”

Impeachment is sure to continue to be a major topic when Pelosi, a California Democrat, takes the Paramount Theatre stage Saturday as TribFest's keynote speaker.

Nikole Hannah-Jones on the 1619 Project's "unvarnished truth" of slavery

Weeks after the release of the 1619 Project, a major initiative from The New York Times observing the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery, Nikole Hannah-Jones gave the audience a behind-the-scenes look at her approach to the project.

In a one-on-one interview with Associated Press reporter Errin Haines Whack, Jones said she began working on the project full-time in January because "this anniversary is going to pass, and most Americans are not going to know this was the anniversary of anything." She said she wrote a style guide for reporters who contributed to the initiative directing them to not use the words "slave" or "benign plantation."

Jones said teachers in all 50 states have downloaded the accompanying 1619 curriculum. And she's received letters from kids who were grateful to see that they "have a right to claim the country of our birth."

The dilemma of running in a swing district ... but also supporting impeachment

Sri Kulkarni has added his name to the list of Democratic candidates in competitive races calling for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, though he appeared to downplay its urgency.

Kulkarni, a Democratic candidate for the Sugar Land-based U.S. House seat soon to be vacated by Republican Pete Olson, said reading through the "pretty egregious" whistleblower complaint had led him to support an impeachment inquiry.

Still, "I’ll be honest, when I talk to voters across my district, this isn’t the No. 1 thing that they talk about," Kulkarni said during a Texas Tribune Festival interview of four Democratic congressional hopefuls.

Democratic candidates Gina Ortiz Jones, Wendy Davis and Kim Olson — who are running for Texas-based U.S. House Districts 23, 21 and 24, respectively — also reiterated their support for an impeachment inquiry during the interview.

"It is the job of Congress to investigate and to begin this inquiry," Kim Olson said Friday. "This is about our national security."

Are Texas suburbs turning blue?

On Friday, a group of former and current state lawmakers, along with a recently elected county judge, discussed what's fueling the changing politics of the Texas suburbs. The five panelists all agreed that a number of factors are contributing to the change, including demographic shifts, people moving to the state and voter enthusiasm. As former state Rep. Larry Gonzales, R-Round Rock, put it, "people moving to a county found their voice."

The panelists also agreed that it takes more than just "the perfect storm" to produce election results like the ones in 2018. Two Democrats who flipped state House seats that year — John Bucy of Austin and Erin Zwiener of Driftwood — mentioned how crucial strong grassroots infrastructure was in their districts.

"Without the on-the-ground grassroots work," Zwiener said, "my seat would be represented by a Republican right now. The secret sauce is the work that happened on the ground."

Panelists agree there's a lot driving change in the suburbs: Demographic shifts, new voters, etc. Also, as Gonzales puts it, people living in such areas "found their voice." #TribFest19 — Cassi Pollock (@cassi_pollock) September 27, 2019

Will Hurd on a 2024 presidential run

When he announced that he would not be running for reelection in 2020, Hurd became the most high-profile elected official to join the "Texodus" — but now the West Texas representative, who is the only black Republican in Congress, says he might have ambitions for the highest office in the country.

"If they're still not being addressed in a macro way, if I'm still the only person that's still talking about these things, if I'm put in a position in order to evaluate that, then I will do what I have always done when I've had the opportunity to serve my country," Hurd said in an interview with Tribune CEO Evan Smith on Thursday evening, adding that he will "think about" a run for the presidency.

Hurd's narrow win in 2018 made him a top Democratic target for 2020, but the three-term Congressman said he "would have won" if he did run to keep his seat.

Read more from the Tribune's Abby Livingston here.

Notable moments

Juan Pablo Garnham, Cassi Pollock, Alex Samuels, Carrington Tatum and Edgar Walters contributed to this report.

Disclosure: The University of Texas and Texas A&M University have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

