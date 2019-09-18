TribCast

TribCast: Texas Democrats get their debate moments; a gun debate at home

In this edition of the TribCast, Emma talks to Ross, Patrick and Alexa about the Democratic debate, background checks for stranger-to-stranger gun purchases and a Fort Worth woman who faces a five-year prison sentence for casting a ballot that didn’t count.

by Emma Platoff and Michael Rey de Leon

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke visits the memorial in El Paso honoring 22 people who were murdered by a mass shooter.
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke visits the memorial in El Paso honoring 22 people who were murdered by a mass shooter.  Jesus Rosales for The Texas Tribune

In this edition of the TribCast, Emma talks to Ross, Patrick and Alexa about the Democratic presidential candidates descending on Texas, the state’s debate over background checks for stranger-to-stranger gun purchases and a Fort Worth woman who faces a five-year prison sentence for casting a ballot that didn’t count.