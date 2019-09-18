TribCast
TribCast: Texas Democrats get their debate moments; a gun debate at home
In this edition of the TribCast, Emma talks to Ross, Patrick and Alexa about the Democratic presidential candidates descending on Texas, the state’s debate over background checks for stranger-to-stranger gun purchases and a Fort Worth woman who faces a five-year prison sentence for casting a ballot that didn’t count.